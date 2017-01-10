FIRST ALERT MODE

Many schools close Wednesday as icy conditions continue
Schools across the viewing area announced they'll be out of class another day due to icy conditions (WTVD)

Schools across the viewing area will be closed for a third straight day as many roads have slick spots and some side roads are covered in ice. Durham, Wake, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools, among others, have all announced they will be closed Wednesday.

Many roads are still treacherous across Central North Carolina, but the good news is it is above freezing today and conditions should improve.

The ice-covered, dangerous streets are causing numerous crashes across the state.

Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that a second person has died as a result of the storm. An 85-year-old man died from prolonged exposure to cold after falling outside his home in Surry County.

On Sunday, Cooper said in a news conference that a car slid off I-73 south of Asheboro in Montgomery County and a woman died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously injured, Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper announced that one person has died in a car crash during the winter weather



Clouds will increase and highs hit between 38 and 48 today. There may be a bit of rain Tuesday night, but it should remain liquid. There isn't much in the way of rain for the week, but there will be lots of clouds at times.



The North Carolina Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area.

Officials say the State Highway Patrol responded to 1,650 accidents and more than 3,600 calls for service from Friday evening through Monday morning.

If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:

Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.



The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions. Click here for the latest road closures/information.





A spectacular warmup is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday!


