Marginal risk for severe weather across the state

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather across the entire state according to @NWSSPC Biggest threats = localized flooding and/or damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/wzUNbFXdPu — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 11, 2018

The conditions we saw throughout the day yesterday have come to an end with the rest of the week remaining unsettled. Their will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.A cold front that has been draped over Virginia will begin to sag south over North Carolina today. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s ahead of the front. There will some clouds around in the morning, then an increase of clouds into the afternoon as the front moves over area. It will bring showers and heavy thunderstorms. Some of those could turn severe.With the front lingering there will be light steering flow and plenty of mid-level moisture, allowing any storm to be slow moving and capable of producing downpours. Storms will continue through the night with support aloft.Temperatures will be much lower tomorrow as the cold front dips south of the viewing area, but the humidity, as well as plenty of clouds, will remain high across the region. Showers and thunderstorms may fire again, but most of the steadier rain will be south with the cold front.An upper-level trough will move into the Great Lakes on Wednesday. and will support a low pressure system at the surface. This system will be approaching the Northeast U.S. Wednesday and will help to lift the front over the region north. Warmer air will return with temperatures reaching near 90, a couple degrees above normal.A frontal boundary will continue to linger near the area through the end of the week. That will allow patchy clouds each day along with a shower or thunderstorm around.Have a great week!Bigweather