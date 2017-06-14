WEATHER

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today

Severe thunderstorms erupted over western North Carolina Tuesday afternoon, but weakened as they moved towards the Triangle.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area this afternoon. There is a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather this afternoon.


The biggest threat from any storms that turn severe will be from damaging winds.



Thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence for the next several days. A cold front will put an end to the heat wave across the Northeast, it brought 100 degrees Fahrenheit in NYC, LaGuardia Airport, Tuesday.

This front will stall near the area late tomorrow and slowly wash out later in the week. That will be enough to help pop thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours through, at least, Friday.

A new and stronger cold front will approach from the west this weekend, keeping things active Saturday night into Father's Day.

Have a great hump day!

Bigweather

