A front that moved through last night has stalled just to our south. A weak wave of low pressure will ride along this front tonight and tomorrow. This will spread clouds and rain back into the area for a time tonight and tomorrow morning. The most substantial rain will fall south of the Triangle. It will be just cold enough that some areas, especially north of the Triangle, will see a few ice pellets or snowflakes mix in with the rain. However, with it staying above freezing and the ground well above freezing, there will not be any travel problems with the roads, just wet. The rain will hold on into early afternoon in many areas south of the Triangle and clouds will linger all day.A new cold front will move through tomorrow evening, producing no rainfall, with colder and drier air moving in behind the front. This will lead to cold nights and chilly days for the weekend. Saturday will feature bright sunshine with high pressure of arctic origin over the region. On Sunday, the wind will turn to the south as the high departs, so it will warm up a little during the afternoon. Some clouds will stream in from the west during the afternoon as well, ahead of another front moving in from the west.This next front will again have little moisture to work with. So, we don't expect to see any rain when it moves through Sunday night, just some clouds.The air mass behind this front will be of Pacific origin and thus it will be milder. Monday will be a pleasant day as warmer air moves in and temperatures reach the low 60s. A weak warm front moving through Monday night may cause a bit of rain or drizzle.Our next round of wet weather appears to be on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday as another storm system moves through the eastern part of the nation. However, both days look warm with temperatures approaching 70 Tuesday and likely well into the 60s on Wednesday. It may even be warm and unstable enough for a thunderstorm as a cold front trailing the storm passing by to the north moves through. Don't get too used to the warmth, though, as the end of next week looks to be much colder again.Have a great evening!Chris