Temperatures will remain above normal into Monday with continued dry conditions before a cold front arrives on Tuesday with occasional rain. It will then turn cooler behind this front for Wednesday and Thursday, but upper-level energy will linger across the region and conditions will remain unsettled into Wednesday with additional opportunities for rain.Dry, but cool conditions are then expected for Friday and into the weekend as high pressure builds over the region.Have a great evening!Brittany Bellimg SRC="http://dig.abclocal.go.com/wtvd/WSI_Weather_maps/7dayMAX.jpg" ALIGN=""