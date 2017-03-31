WEATHER

Beautiful Weekend!

A cold front moving west to east will bring parts of central North Carolina another shower or thunderstorm early this evening. Then once the front moves east of the area drier weather will move in. This should lead to a break up in the clouds. The damp ground will cause some fog to develop across low lying areas overnight. This fog will then evaporate and tomorrow will turn out to be a much nicer day with sunshine, a few clouds and readings rising into the low to mid-70s.

High pressure building over the Northeast U.S. tomorrow will extend southward into the Carolinas and this should help bring nice weather for not only tomorrow but Sunday as well. Some cooler air arriving over the region tomorrow night will send temperatures down into the low to middle 40s and high temperatures on Sunday will top out near 70.

Another storm system intensifying over the southwest U.S. will move east and bring central North Carolina increasing cloudiness by Monday morning then more wet and perhaps stormy weather Monday afternoon, Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday with sunshine. The air following Tuesday's storm system is expected to be more from the Pacific.
Readings on Wednesday are expected to be well into the 70s.

Another storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest this coming Sunday will help shove the Monday and Tuesday storm system eastward and then bring more clouds Wednesday night followed by another chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

A
