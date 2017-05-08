The cooler air mass that arrived in Central North Carolina, over the weekend, will stay with us for a couple of more days.Sunshine will dominate today, with temperatures ranging from the 40s at sunrise to about 70 this afternoon.Temperatures will fall back into the 40s tonight, and then tomorrow will be cloudier, and even cooler.A few showers are likely tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Then, as warmer air pushes in with a warm front on Wednesday, there will be a more showers, and a few thunderstorms in parts of our region.Our weather looks unsettled Thursday through Saturday as multiple rounds of showers, and thunderstorms, track from west to east across the region.Daily high temperatures will be generally in the 70s with nighttime lows mostly in the 50s.The long range forecast shows us clearing out by the end of the weekend.Have a great week!Bigweather