Mainly dry conditions over the forecast period with a few temperature swings over this period. An upper-level disturbance will pass by to our north associated with the broad trough over the Eastern United States. As this disturbance passes by to the north we can not rule out an isolated rain shower or flurry (mainly to the north and west of the Triangle), tonight for the viewing area, mainly before midnight. Most of the viewing area will be dry but we can not rule it out in a few spots.This system will push off to our east tomorrow and allow for some colder air to filter into the region. Milder temperatures will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. A warm front will lift north of the region on Tuesday allowing January to end with afternoon temperatures into the lower 60s. This boundary will stall to our north on Wednesday so February will begin mild with temperatures once again into the lower 60s.A weak cold front will pass through on Thursday with little to no moisture associated with it. The front will stall to our south on Friday with a disturbance riding along the front that can produce a few showers across the region. Colder air will filter into the region for the end of the week into next weekend.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart