WEATHER

Much Colder Late Week
EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

After morning rain and a few storms, skies remained cloudy across much of the region today, with a wide range of afternoon temperatures. Near the Virginia border, temperatures remained in the 40s, while it soared into the 60s around Fayetteville and the Sandhills.

Another cold front will sweep through Central North Carolina around midday on Wednesday. By the time this front arrives, the atmosphere will have dried out too much for there to be any precipitation. Once that front moves through, westerly winds help take temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

However, colder air will work in from the west and readings will drop into the 30s on Wednesday night. Arctic air will lead to colder weather for the rest of the week with readings no higher than the 40s on Thursday.

A large area of high pressure will be centered over northern Virginia by late Friday. The clockwise wind flow around this high will help maintain the colder air over eastern and southeastern U.S. during the latter part of this week.
A storm system in the Pacific Northwest will gradually work eastward this week. This system will cause an area of low pressure to form over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. This system will send moisture northeast into the Carolinas and into this very cold air that will be in place. This setup could bring Central North Carolina some snow mostly on Friday night into Saturday. We are still too far out to nail down whether it will be flurries, or something more. But there is a chance of accumulating snow in at least some areas Friday night into Saturday. We are watching...

Chris

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Looking more into the saying of 'thunder before snow'
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground following school fight
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Cary neighbors baffled by woman's child sex charge in UK
Owner upset after police shoot dog during incident
Durham Co. ranked 2nd in violent crime in NC in 2015
Deputies: Moore County man shoots teen son in the face
Show More
Crash report yields few answers in Hillsborough accident
Video captures $6 million NYE Manhattan jewelry heist
Chapel Hill man accused of sex crimes with child
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, will host 2 shows on NBC
More News
Top Video
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
'Week of Peace' undaunted despite latest Durham shooting
Cary neighbors baffled by woman's child sex charge in UK
Fort Bragg soldier charged with DWI after I-95 wreck
More Video