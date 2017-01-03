After morning rain and a few storms, skies remained cloudy across much of the region today, with a wide range of afternoon temperatures. Near the Virginia border, temperatures remained in the 40s, while it soared into the 60s around Fayetteville and the Sandhills.Another cold front will sweep through Central North Carolina around midday on Wednesday. By the time this front arrives, the atmosphere will have dried out too much for there to be any precipitation. Once that front moves through, westerly winds help take temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday afternoon.However, colder air will work in from the west and readings will drop into the 30s on Wednesday night. Arctic air will lead to colder weather for the rest of the week with readings no higher than the 40s on Thursday.A large area of high pressure will be centered over northern Virginia by late Friday. The clockwise wind flow around this high will help maintain the colder air over eastern and southeastern U.S. during the latter part of this week.A storm system in the Pacific Northwest will gradually work eastward this week. This system will cause an area of low pressure to form over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. This system will send moisture northeast into the Carolinas and into this very cold air that will be in place. This setup could bring Central North Carolina some snow mostly on Friday night into Saturday. We are still too far out to nail down whether it will be flurries, or something more. But there is a chance of accumulating snow in at least some areas Friday night into Saturday. We are watching...Chris