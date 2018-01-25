High pressure is bringing cool and dry conditions to the region, but that'll change starting tomorrow. But tonight, skies will be clear with lows in the low and mid 20s, with some upper 20s to the south of Raleigh.Winds turn around to the south tomorrow, and another warming trend begins. Look for lots of sun and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.Saturday will be mostly dry, although there could be a few showers by evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Clouds will be on the increase, but temperatures will still be mild by afternoon, with highs in the low and mid 60s.Rain chances will be on the increase Saturday night as the cold front approaches, and Sunday looks to be a wet day with occasional rain. But we need the rain! We're still in a moderate drought, so any rain we can get is welcome.The rain will end by early Monday and we'll see a return to some colder weather by Tuesday.Have a great Friday!Chris