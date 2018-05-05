WEATHER

Few Showers Sunday

A frontal boundary will be to our west tonight with some showers and thunderstorms. Another area of low pressure will push off the northern Florida coast, spreading rain with thunderstorms into eastern North Carolina, east of Interstate 95.

We will likely miss out on any significant rain from either feature as showers and thunderstorms weaken with the passage of the front tomorrow afternoon, and rain from the coastal low moves off to the east and out to sea.

A second cool front and weak upper-level disturbance will move in from the northwest on Monday, but most of the showers associated with it will occur in the southern Appalachians. Dry weather will prevail on Tuesday, and seasonably cool air will continue through midweek.

Have a great weekend,

Brittany Bell

