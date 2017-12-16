WEATHER

60s By Monday

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy across the region with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The dry weather will persist into tomorrow.

A weather system moving east from Colorado will weaken, then dissipate as it reaches the Appalachians on Sunday night. As a result there will be a fair amount of clouds around at night into early Monday, with nothing more than stray showers in the Appalachians. Closer to the Triangle will remain dry.

A second, stronger upper-level disturbance will be moving eastward, bringing a chance for some rain in the Carolinas midweek.

Drier weather is expected over Central North Carolina Thursday into Friday as an unimpeded west to east flow sets up. Temperatures will return briefly to normal Thursday before turning milder again.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
