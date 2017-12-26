A disturbance will squeeze out a round of freezing rain and flurries early Wednesday. Most of the freezing rain will fall in the Sandhills and spots along and east of I-95. Right now there's a winter weather advisory for midnight through 10am Wednesday. The freezing rain will lead to a light glaze especially on elevated surfaces. Also , watch out for slick spots on roads mainly on bridges and overpasses.Given that overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 20s tonight, some surfaces will be below freezing and so it won't take much precipitation to cause some surfaces to become slippery.The precipitation should move off to the east and away from the region late tomorrow morning and most of the region should dry out by midday.High pressure expanding into the northern Plains will help funnel more cold air into the region tomorrow night and Thursday and readings will plunge down into the teens tomorrow night and rise no higher than the low to mid-30s across most of central North Carolina Thursday afternoon.Another area of low pressure will form over the northern Gulf of Mexico later Thursday then track northeast. This will bring increasing cloudiness Thursday night across the region, then there will be another period of wintry mix over the eastern Carolinas. Best chance for snow and ice will be just east and southeast of the Triangle once again roughly near and east of the I-95 corridor. We could see a shower of sleet and snow over eastern sections of the Triangle Friday morning. All surfaces would be well below freezing and potential for slippery travel would be much greater than the event we face late tonight and tomorrow morning.As the Friday low pressure area moves north and northeast away from the region, dry air will pour into the region during Friday and Friday night causing clouds to break up Friday afternoon.Another cold front will sweep through the region Saturday afternoon.Ahead of this front, temperatures will rise into the 40s then plunge back down into the lower 20s Saturday night. This surge of cold air is expected to be more long-lasting and, as a result, we will see the very cold weather lasting through the rest of 2017 and into the first few days of 2018. A large and strong high pressure area will move east and into position over southern Ontario during Monday and Tuesday of next week. This will bring a direct discharge of Arctic air into the southeast U.S.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell