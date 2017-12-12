More cold air on the way! Single digit wind chills tonight

Tonight we could see windchills in the single digits. Here's a #windchill chart or you can always use the calculator from @NWSWPC here: https://t.co/mPL84QiTcH pic.twitter.com/ZQVXPEaHT1 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 12, 2017

A cold front crossing the Piedmont today will usher in lower temperatures tonight and tomorrow. The front will be a dry front with only a few clouds.Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s ahead of the cold front today. It will become quite breezy along and behind the front this afternoon.Winds will diminish tonight as high pressure settles in. It will get quite cold with some areas north and west of the Triangle dipping into the teens, the coldest night so far this season. Factor the wind in to the cold air, and wind chills overnight will be in the single digits.Tomorrow will be a cold day despite a good deal of sunshine; temperatures will rise to 40.During this time, a new storm system will invade the nation from Canada and track across the Midwest. This feature will pass by north of us tomorrow night and pull a warm front through. Once again, there won't be very much moisture to work with.Warmer air will surge in on Thursday, and the sun will break out quickly in the morning. Most places will be in the 50s for highs.Another cold front, a dry one, will push through Thursday night. The air mass that arrives behind it will be cool and not as harsh as the one that we'll be dealing with tonight and tomorrow.Our typical high in mid-December is about 55, and we'll come up just short of 50 on Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance going by north of the area Friday will generate some clouds, but Saturday looks to be mainly sunny.Another relatively weak and moisture-starved weather system will move through the eastern part of the nation this weekend. For now, it looks as though the storm center will pass by to our north again. Some clouds will stream in ahead of this front on Sunday, followed by a chance for a rain shower or two that night into Monday.Have a great day!Bigweather