With high pressure overhead and lighter winds, it will be very cold tonight under clear skies. Most locations will dip well into the 20s with even some upper teens in the normally colder outlying areas.High pressure will shift to the east Monday with more of a southerly flow developing. This will pump in milder air across the region with afternoon temperatures making a run at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which is still about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year.Temperatures will be similar Tuesday as a cold front swings through the area. In its wake, a reinforcing shot of cold air will blast into the Triangle with afternoon temperatures around 15 degrees below the normal for mid-December on Wednesday.The cold air relaxes a bit toward the end of the week, but temperatures will remain below average Thursday and Friday.Temperatures will continue to gradually moderate into the weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell