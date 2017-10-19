High pressure will remain centered over the eastern United States over the next several days, keeping unsettled weather well away from the central North Carolina area.It will be another chilly start to the day today, but sunshine will rule through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s by the afternoon making for great conditions to head outside.Similar conditions are expected Friday and Saturday and afternoon temperatures may actually be a few degrees higher, nearing 80 in some locations.Again, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected. Sunday will stay dry, but clouds will develop out ahead of our next storm system for early next week.Clouds will become more widespread Monday and Tuesday with rain arriving Monday afternoon.Behind this system, we can expect a cooler air mass for the middle of the week with highs only in the 60s!Have a great Thursday!Bigweather