The humidity will creep back up for the rest of the week along with higher rain chances.A cold front will move through the state Wednesday sparking a few storms. Most of the storms will develop late Wednesday evening through the overnight hours. Highs ahead of the front Wednesday will be hot reaching the low to mid 90s.The front will continue to slowly move through the area Thursday so expect more scattered rain and a few storms. Highs Thursday will be a tad bit lower dropping to the mid to upper 80s.High pressure settle in at the surface Friday and Saturday so the start of the weekend will be mainly dry. Low pressure will gradually develop Sunday into Monday. That could lead to a better chance for afternoon storms.Brittany Bell