Still Hot Monday

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the East leading to continued very hot, very humid conditions as we enter the week. Days will remain largely sunny, and nights will be fair.
Highs will be in the mid-90s each day with AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures topping out between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, an upper-level trough of low pressure developing near Bermuda will track to the west and pass to the south of the Triangle Wednesday into Thursday. While more widespread showers and thunderstorms will also pass to the south of the Triangle, there will be an increase of Atlantic moisture, so expect more clouds to mix with sun both Wednesday and Thursday, and there can also be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in spots. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures not far from 90 degrees.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
