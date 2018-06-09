A cool front will press southward across Virginia tonight, then stall just north of the Triangle later tomorrow. It will be warm again on Sunday with sun, some clouds and a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can occur during the afternoon or evening. There's only a small chance for outdoor plans being impacted by wet weather.Next week, the frontal zone will remain stalled to our north on Monday then it will shift south toward the Triangle on Tuesday. It will be warm and humid on Monday and Tuesday with more clouds than sun. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will be around each day, and will be most numerous during the afternoon and evening hours, especially on Monday. Winds turn more out of the southwest Wednesday which will bring even warmer air into the Triangle. It should remain rather sticky with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The humidity and warmth can linger into Thursday and friday as well.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell