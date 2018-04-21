A zone of high pressure centered to the north of central North Carolina will bring clear skies and chilly temperatures to the region Saturday night. Many areas will dip down into the lower and middle 40s for overnight lows tonight into early Sunday morning. However, by Sunday afternoon, Temperatures will rise nicely into the lower 70s across central North Carolina with a good deal of sunshine.On Monday, it will turn cloudy as a storm slowly approaches from the southwest. It will be a much cooler day with an easterly flow holding highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. By day's end, some light rain will overspread the area as well. Rain will then continue Monday night into Tuesday before coming to an end Tuesday evening.A warmer air mass will return on Wednesday with some sun, highs in the 70s and the chance for a lingering shower or two.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell