Temperatures will rise well into the 70s this afternoon and again Friday. Varying amounts of clouds will be seen throughout the day due to the moisture being drawn northward from the Gulf.An upper-level trough approaching from the west will help force another cold front to move into the central Appalachians Friday. The front will move east and south into and through central North Carolina Friday afternoon.This will bring showers back into central North Carolina.The cold front will move south then stall across Georgia and South Carolina Friday night. Given the slow movement of the front, some showers can linger in the area through early evening.A wave of low pressure forming on the front over the northwest Gulf of Mexico Friday night and early Saturday will track northeast and should bring some rain to central North Carolina mostly Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the upper 40s Saturday.The low pressure area will pass just west and north of central North Carolina during Saturday evening. Once this feature moves away, drier air will force the wet weather east and out of the region. An area of high pressure will move eastward and build over the eastern United States on Sunday. This will set the stage for a dry and warmer day on Sunday with parts of the region topping out near 60. That is just a bit higher than the normal high of 55.Surface high pressure over the region on Sunday will move to the east early next week. This will help bring another southerly flow of warmer air.As a result of this strong southwesterly upper-level flow pattern and a southerly flow at the surface, central North Carolina will see unseasonably warm weather for much of next week and only limited chances for showers until the end of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather