"The cool, rainy weather that set in across Central North Carolina yesterday will continue today and tonight.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and there may be some thunder and lightning at times. Many parts of the local region can get a total of 2 inches of rain or more by Tuesday morning, so localized flooding is a concern as the rain continues to fall. The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through 8am on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s through this morning and then ease just above 60 Fahrenheit this afternoon.

Clouds will linger tomorrow and there will still be a little more rain at times, especially in the morning. In the afternoon , the temperature will finally recover to 70 degrees or so.
Our weather from midweek on will be brighter and warmer, with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be back to near 80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s later in the week.

Have a great Monday and if you see a flooded area, turn around, don't drown.

Bigweather
