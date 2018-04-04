WEATHER

Cooling Down Thursday

A cold front moved across the area this afternoon and behind it, a much cooler air mass moves in, with the sky turning out clear.
Temperatures by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny but still cool day with high temperatures only reaching near 60, well below our normal high in the low 70s.

Ahead of our next cold front, the flow will turn around out of the south and southwest during the day on Friday, helping to turn the air more seasonable with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

This cold front will move through Saturday morning with rain and a thunderstorm. Morning temperatures will be able to rise a bit and be in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. But behind the front, it turns much chillier and windy too with temperatures likely falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

Sunday will be very cool behind this front with possible breaks of sunshine. Another storm can bring rain and perhaps a thunderstorm on Monday.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

