A front is crossing the area early morning and rain pushes east of the Triangle by 7 a.m. Colder, drier air will sweep in behind the front and give us plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of 40. A breeze today will add to the renewed cold.Temperatures will tumble into the teens to near 20 tonight with clear skies and light winds.Sunshine tomorrow will mix with some afternoon clouds as of high pressure slides to the east. Temperatures tomorrow will only reach the low 40s. Clouds will really increase at night.A weak storm system currently moving into the Pacific Northwest will track eastward causing a storm to form in South Dakota by early tomorrow. This storm will move quickly to the east with a trailing cold front. Another surface storm will form on the front over Texas late tomorrow and tomorrow night. This storm will move up the eastward moving front and the whole system will bring central North Carolina rain Sunday and Sunday night.It's still possible the low-level cold air in place today and tomorrow might be slow to leave and that could cause the rain arriving first thing Sunday morning to freeze on some surfaces. This would be more likely to the west and north of the Triangle.The surface storm moving up along the eastward moving cold front will pass over central North Carolina Sunday night, perhaps producing some moderate to perhaps heavier rainfall. The precipitation will move east and out of central North Carolina by Monday morning before colder air arrives.Dry, chilly air will bring settled weather once more Monday afternoon through Tuesday of next week. A large area of high pressure moving in from the northern Plains will support this dry, cool weather into Tuesday morning then move off to the east.A fast-moving upper-level system moving into the Pacific Northwest Sunday night will support a fast-moving cold front. This system is due to bring some rain on Wednesday of next week followed by dry, cooler weather once more Thursday of next week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather