WEATHER

More Rain Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

After a hot and humid Sunday, a more unsettled pattern will set in over the next couple of days as a frontal boundary slowly sags southward into the region. This will serve as the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Triangle through Wednesday.
Thunderstorm activity will peak in the afternoon and early evening hours each day and could put a damper on some outdoor activities. Out of all the days, thunderstorm activity on Monday looks the most robust, with the potential for flash flooding and even a few damaging wind gusts into the nighttime hours.

Temperature wise Monday will remain very high and as the Triangle remains on the southern side of the boundary. Noticeably cooler air will move in for Tuesday as the boundary slides a little farther south. However the boundary will quickly retreat north again for Wednesday, bringing very warm and humid air back into the region.

Hot and humid weather will remain entrenched across the area through the end of the week. The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain but the will return to a very spotty nature with plenty of dry time.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Lava from Kilauea could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools
Harrowing drone video shows damage from Guatemala volcano
VIDEO: Lava from Kilauea completely fills bay
About a dozen trapped by Kilauea's lava: Officials
More Weather
Top Stories
2 dead in Johnston County structure fire
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Somalia
President Trump arrives in Singapore ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un
Authorities working triple-death investigation in Littleton
Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks
Chapel Hill organ donor, recipient co-author new book
Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at California checkpoint
Raleigh investigation reveals death of 7-month-old infant
Show More
Outer Banks town tightens rules on beach tents, canopies
15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Virginia
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Dramatic video shows man rolling onto street after hitting police car in Houston
Justify wins Belmont to become 13th Triple Crown champ
More News