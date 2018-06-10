After a hot and humid Sunday, a more unsettled pattern will set in over the next couple of days as a frontal boundary slowly sags southward into the region. This will serve as the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Triangle through Wednesday.Thunderstorm activity will peak in the afternoon and early evening hours each day and could put a damper on some outdoor activities. Out of all the days, thunderstorm activity on Monday looks the most robust, with the potential for flash flooding and even a few damaging wind gusts into the nighttime hours.Temperature wise Monday will remain very high and as the Triangle remains on the southern side of the boundary. Noticeably cooler air will move in for Tuesday as the boundary slides a little farther south. However the boundary will quickly retreat north again for Wednesday, bringing very warm and humid air back into the region.Hot and humid weather will remain entrenched across the area through the end of the week. The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain but the will return to a very spotty nature with plenty of dry time.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell