A cold front will sweep through central North Carolina this evening bringing an end to the rainy weather. In the wake of this front, dry and cooler air will follow. The depth of the dry air will become deep enough to bring a break up in the clouds late tonight and early tomorrow. This will set the stage for a clearing sky by daybreak tomorrow and a sunny day for tomorrow.The air mass following this front will be about 15 degrees cooler compared to the mid-60 to low 70-degree readings the region has experienced this afternoon. Under a clear sky and light and variable winds readings will drop into the mid- to upper 20s tomorrow night.An area of high pressure moving into the eastern U.S. during tomorrow and tomorrow night will support the cool dry weather expected across central North Carolina tomorrow and tomorrow night. However, this high will move to the east and low-level winds will turn more out of the south on Friday. This will lead to a slight warm up Saturday afternoon.Another upper-level system moving into the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia tomorrow night and Friday will support the formation of a surface storm over northeast Washington State tomorrow.This storm will move southeast and redevelop over southeast Colorado by late Friday and Friday night. Then this storm will move into northern then northeast Texas on Saturday.This upper-level system deepening in the western U.S. will cause the upper-level wind flow to back more out of the southwest over the Carolinas Friday and Saturday. This will force warm moist air back northward Friday night and Saturday. This will lead to increasing cloudiness later Friday and Friday night.A couple of upper-level disturbances embedded within the southwest flow aloft will help bring rain during much of Saturday and Sunday. A cold front forming at the leading edge of another high pressure area moving down out of Canada will move into central North Carolina Monday of next week.The front coming through Monday is projected to slow down and stall just to the south then slowly move northward during Tuesday of next week. This might lead to more showers Monday night and Tuesday of next week.A southerly flow of air ahead of an eastward moving cold front should help bring a warmer flow of air into central North Carolina Wednesday of next week. That approaching cold front might bring some wet weather to the region Wednesday night of next week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell