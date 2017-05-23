#Flood watch in effect thru tonight. 1-3" of additional rain possibly. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/VoJAQ58qVj— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 23, 2017
Unfortunately, our wet weather will not end with this.
A storm dropping south in the middle of the nation will tap abundant moisture and cause another round of rain and a thunderstorms, especially Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. Some of this rain could be heavy as well. Behind the front, a few showers will linger on Thursday afternoon.
It will finally dry out, with more sunshine returning, by Friday and the weekend. Dew points will drop into the middle 50s resulting in lower humidity Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will rise Friday through the weekend, but humidity will not rise until Sunday when a stray shower could return/
Have a great Tuesday!
Bigweather