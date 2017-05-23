WEATHER

Flood Watch in Effect

Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms, will move across the area today into this evening. On average, between 1.25 and 2.5 inches of rain seems the most likely and this can cause local flooding issues, especially in areas that may not drain well. The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through tonight.


Unfortunately, our wet weather will not end with this.

A storm dropping south in the middle of the nation will tap abundant moisture and cause another round of rain and a thunderstorms, especially Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. Some of this rain could be heavy as well. Behind the front, a few showers will linger on Thursday afternoon.

It will finally dry out, with more sunshine returning, by Friday and the weekend. Dew points will drop into the middle 50s resulting in lower humidity Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will rise Friday through the weekend, but humidity will not rise until Sunday when a stray shower could return/

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

