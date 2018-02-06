WEATHER

Warmer Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride through the weekend, but will generally stay on the warmer side of average.

As high pressure slides offshore today, the flow around the back side of that will bring in milder air today, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Tennessee Valley tonight and move northeastward. North Carolina will be in the warm sector of this storm, which will keep temperatures up. Lows tonight will be in the 40s as clouds increase.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day, with rain developing as a cold front moves in from the west. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the 60s tomorrow.

In the wake of the cold front, high pressure will build across the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Despite a return to sunshine, it will be a cooler day with highs in the 40s.

With high pressure nearby, this will support clear, cold nights and sunny, cool days through the rest of the week.

A storm system developing near the Rockies by Saturday will track eastward over the weekend. A moist flow from the coast will bring clouds and opportunities for rain over the weekend. With a general flow out of the south, temperatures will be above average for this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday!

BIgweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
6 more weeks of winter: Groundhog sees shadow for 104th time
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More Weather
Top Stories
Wake County takes steps to solve affordable-housing crisis
Fears over retirement plans after Dow plunge
Deputy shot and killed on 11-year anniversary of joining sheriff's office
Car crash that killed NFL player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police
Cary CVS manager thwarts robber, takes his gun
Families struggle for answers as dog thefts rise in NC
Cumberland Co. controversy mounts over Black History Club stoles
School bus involved in crash in Roxboro
Show More
Outer Loop project forces some Cumberland residents out
Winner of $560 million Powerball is suing to retain anonymity
NCDOT plans to move hundreds of Sanford graves for road widening
Man sentenced for raping 3-month-old and filming it
Tamiflu supplies short at area pharmacies
More News
Top Video
Fears over retirement plans after Dow plunge
Wake County takes steps to solve affordable-housing crisis
Moton's No. 15 retired by NC Central
This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart
More Video