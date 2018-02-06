Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride through the weekend, but will generally stay on the warmer side of average.As high pressure slides offshore today, the flow around the back side of that will bring in milder air today, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon.An area of low pressure will develop over the Tennessee Valley tonight and move northeastward. North Carolina will be in the warm sector of this storm, which will keep temperatures up. Lows tonight will be in the 40s as clouds increase.Tomorrow will be a cloudy day, with rain developing as a cold front moves in from the west. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the 60s tomorrow.In the wake of the cold front, high pressure will build across the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Despite a return to sunshine, it will be a cooler day with highs in the 40s.With high pressure nearby, this will support clear, cold nights and sunny, cool days through the rest of the week.A storm system developing near the Rockies by Saturday will track eastward over the weekend. A moist flow from the coast will bring clouds and opportunities for rain over the weekend. With a general flow out of the south, temperatures will be above average for this time of year.Have a great Tuesday!BIgweather