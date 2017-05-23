The wet weather continues today. Some spots have picked up close to an inch of rain today. We could pick up and additional 1-3 inches through Thursday and that's why we are currently under a flood watch.Another disturbance will move across the state Wednesday. That piece of energy could tap into to some unstable air giving us a low end threat for severe weather. Right now we are in a marginal risk.An upper level area of low pressure will still be close enough Thursday to spark a round of scattered show. By Friday it will finally dry out. Skies will be sunny with highs reach the 80s.As we head into the weekend warm and humid air will push into the state. Highs will continue to reach the mid to upper 80s. A warm front will develop nearby and that could develop a few showers this weekend and on Memorial. Right now it's not looking like we'll see a washout, but we'll keep you updated on any changes.Have a great evening!Chris Hohmann