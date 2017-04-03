WEATHER

More storms mid week

Showers and storms will move out of the region later this evening, but there could be some damaging wind gusts as the heaviest storms roll through. After 11 pm, only a spotty shower is likely. Lows will be in the low and mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a quiet day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs soaring into the 80s. But the quiet weather will be short lived as another storm system comes our way later Wednesday.

This next system will become very strong as it moves into the Great Lakes and will push a potent cold front across our region either on Thursday. This could be accompanied by some strong thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday. It will turn much cooler and windy Thursday night and Friday. Moderating temperatures and dry weather will follow over the weekend.
Have a great week!

Chris

