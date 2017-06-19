WEATHER

More storms today - some could be severe

A frontal boundary will approach from the west today and tonight before washing out across the state Tuesday.

Today will still be largely dry with just a few afternoon thunderstorms firing up across the area. Temperatures will still flirt with the 90-degree mark during the afternoon.

Tonight there will be showers and thunderstorms across the region. We will have to monitor some stronger-to-severe storms, especially the first half of the evening. The SPC has us again in a risk for severe weather, with the higher risk from the Triangle to the North and West.



As the cold front slowly moves through the state Tuesday and washes out, there will be more showers and thunderstorms, most widespread in the afternoon. Plenty of clouds paired with the rain will keep temperatures in the lower 80s. The bulk of the rain should be South and East of the Triangle.

As the front slowly pushes toward the coast, drier westerly winds will help to dry out the Piedmont Wednesday while promoting plenty of sunshine.

Unfortunately, there won't be much of a drop in the humidity and it will stay warm with temperatures soaring well into the 80s.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

