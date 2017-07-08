Showers and storms will continue to develop throughout the evening. Right now we are still under a slight risk. Any thunderstorm can produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.Temperatures will stay high with lows only dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 by dawn.The front will stall just to the south and east of Raleigh tomorrow.With the front nearby, we can see some showers and thunderstorms especially for the southern and eastern counties of the viewing area.Temperatures will return to near normal tomorrow and Monday behind the front.Any comfortable weather will not last long. Hotter air and higher humidity will build back next week. We will also get back into a pattern of spotty afternoon thunderstorms.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell