Nice Sunday on Tap

A broad upper-level disturbance will spark a few spotty showers tonight. It's also going to be cool late tonight with lows dropping to the 40s. Sunday will be pleasant and sunny. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

No big warm ups are expected on Monday or Tuesday with a dry, cool northwest flow in place through early Tuesday. Despite sunshine, temperatures will still struggle to reach 70 F.

Showers may push back into the region later Tuesday into Tuesday night. A front does linger near the region through midweek, keeping a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
