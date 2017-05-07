WEATHER

Nice Sunday

A large upper-level dip in the jet stream will keep cool weather in store for the Triangle to wrap up the weekend. There will be some sunshine mixed in with clouds, but temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than average today, only reaching the upper 60s.

Skies will turn clear tonight with light winds and that will allow temperatures to drop well into the 40s, which will make for a cool night and early morning on Monday. Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine, though temperatures will remain on the cool side as that upper-level feature hangs tough.

A warm front will push into the area on Monday night into Tuesday with a couple of showers likely. This warm front will pave the way for warmer, but still unsettled weather for the latter half of the week as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms track from west to east across the region.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
