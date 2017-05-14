It will be mainly clear across the Triangle tonight with low temperatures dipping into the lower 60s.A weak cold front will sink southward into the region Monday, but little adverse impact will result. In fact, Monday will end up very similar to Sunday with more sunshine than clouds and temperatures generally in the lower 80s. Very little change is expected for Tuesday.The mercury will push upward for Wednesday as a renewed westerly flow ushers in a more tropical air mass. High temperatures in most places will make it into the lower 90s, and humidity will creep up as well, making it feel even warmer.Despite relatively hot conditions and an increase in moisture, thunderstorm chances are low. The best chance for anything to fire up will be to the east of I-95, and westward over the mountains and foothills. The same is true for Thursday as well.A cold front is scheduled to arrive Friday, tempering the warmth and bringing the possibility of showers and thunderstorms to the region.NOTE: We have not hit 90 F officially at RDU this year. Here are a few stats about our first 90-degree days: Our average first 90-degree day occurs on May 10. Last year, the first 90-degree day did not occur until June 3. The latest first 90-degree day was June 27, 1983. The earliest 90-degree day was March 12, 1990.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell