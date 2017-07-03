WEATHER

Mother Nature to bring her own fireworks in form of thunderstorms

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Mother Nature will be providing her own fireworks this Fourth of July in the form of thunderstorms.

It will be a hot and humid day Monday with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. The humidity will be high too, making it feel like it's at or above 100. A few folks will be cooled by a stray thunderstorm, but only about 30 percent of the area will have the thunderstorm.

Tuesday, Independence Day, is looking unsettled.

A cold front just north of the area will serve as a focus for showers and thunderstorms. There will be more clouds than sun with a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through most places.

Storms could fire in the afternoon - around 2 to 3 p.m. - But the good news is that cover of rain should die out after sunset. So, we may still luck out with dry weather for fireworks.

Thunderstorms should not be as widespread Wednesday, but it will still be humid, so something could pop up.

Thunderstorm chances stay with us through the end of the week and into the weekend. A cold front clears the region bringing a day or two of lower humidity, but we should not count on it sticking around.

Have a great Monday!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
Watch workers move a 100-foot tree to new location
More Weather
Top Stories
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
Missing RDU employee found alive
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
NC family says Craigslist puppy was infested with fleas
'No one would perceive' Trump's CNN tweet 'as a threat,' adviser says
Show More
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Naked man accused of robbing gas station, damaging cars
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Man arrested after teen fatally shot in road rage incident
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
More News
Top Video
Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
KFC launches chicken sandwich into space
More Video