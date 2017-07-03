Mother Nature will be providing her own fireworks this Fourth of July in the form of thunderstorms.It will be a hot and humid day Monday with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. The humidity will be high too, making it feel like it's at or above 100. A few folks will be cooled by a stray thunderstorm, but only about 30 percent of the area will have the thunderstorm.Tuesday, Independence Day, is looking unsettled.A cold front just north of the area will serve as a focus for showers and thunderstorms. There will be more clouds than sun with a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through most places.Storms could fire in the afternoon - around 2 to 3 p.m. - But the good news is that cover of rain should die out after sunset. So, we may still luck out with dry weather for fireworks.Thunderstorms should not be as widespread Wednesday, but it will still be humid, so something could pop up.Thunderstorm chances stay with us through the end of the week and into the weekend. A cold front clears the region bringing a day or two of lower humidity, but we should not count on it sticking around.Have a great Monday!Bigweather