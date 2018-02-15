High pressure to the south continues to bring a southwest flow of very warm air. Readings topped out about 20 degrees above normal into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.The upper-level trough approaching from the west will help force another cold front to move into the central Appalachians tomorrow.This front is projected to become oriented northeast to southwest north of central North Carolina by midday. The front will move east and south into and through central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon.This will bring showers back into central North Carolina. We're back into the mid 70s to near 80 tomorrow before the front comes through!The cold front will move south then stall across Georgia and South Carolina tomorrow night. Dry and much chillier air will move in from the north and the showers should end across the region by tomorrow evening. Readings will drop into the low to mid-40s a tomorrow night and will be no higher than the 40s during the day Saturday--a huge change!A wave of low pressure forming on the front over the northwest Gulf of Mexico tomorrow night and early Saturday will track northeast and should bring some rain to central North Carolina mostly Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.The low pressure area will pass just west and north of central North Carolina during Saturday evening. Once this feature moves away drier air will force the wet weather east and out of the region.An area of high pressure will move eastward and build over the eastern U.S. on Sunday. This will bring a dry and very stable weather pattern across the region with milder afternoon temperatures on Sunday with most places topping out near or just above 60 which is just a bit warmer than normal.Have a great evening!Chris