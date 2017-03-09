After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will quickly rebound into the middle 70s across the Triangle. Temperatures today will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. This surge of warm air is due in part to a large area of high pressure situated over the Southeast.The mild stretch of weather will continue into Friday. Temperatures will once again top out around 70, but more clouds will be around due to an approaching cold front. There will be a shower in a few places on Friday, with the best chance being in the morning.The next storm will arrive Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This storm will move in from the Plains. With cold air already in place Saturday night, any showers will mix with some snow during the late-night and early-morning hours Sunday. No accumulation is expected at this time.Once this storm departs to the east Sunday afternoon, skies will clear out some, but temperatures will only push back into the lower 40s.It will remain chilly right for the start of next week. Sunshine will mix with clouds Monday, but temperatures will reach the middle 40s. Tuesday will be very similar, but there will be a shower in a few places.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather