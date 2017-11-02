Unseasonably warm weather took afternoon readings well into the 70s or about 10 degrees above normal.This very warm weather will continue tomorrow, with a big change for the upcoming weekend.We'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. A great night for Friday Night Football!A cold front will sink east and south through central North Carolina later tomorrow night and winds will turn more out of the north then northeast by Saturday morning. This will bring a layer of shallow moisture that will be just deep enough to bring plenty of low clouds over all of southern Virginia and much of North Carolina. This low cloud pattern will last through Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the clouds and a northeast breeze, highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s north, upper 60s in the Triangle to mid 70s near Fayetteville.Morning clouds on Sunday will give way to some sun by afternoon and warming temperatures into the mid 70s. This warm flow of air should remain in place through Monday and readings will warm well into the 70s to perhaps the lower 80s.Warm and dry weather is on tap for Monday, but another cold front will approach Tuesday and move off the coast by Wednesday. We'll see some showers, especially Wednesday, and then much cooler weather by the middle of next week.Have a great evening,Chris