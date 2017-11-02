WEATHER

Near 80 again tomorrow!

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Unseasonably warm weather took afternoon readings well into the 70s or about 10 degrees above normal.This very warm weather will continue tomorrow, with a big change for the upcoming weekend.

We'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. A great night for Friday Night Football!

A cold front will sink east and south through central North Carolina later tomorrow night and winds will turn more out of the north then northeast by Saturday morning. This will bring a layer of shallow moisture that will be just deep enough to bring plenty of low clouds over all of southern Virginia and much of North Carolina. This low cloud pattern will last through Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the clouds and a northeast breeze, highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s north, upper 60s in the Triangle to mid 70s near Fayetteville.

Morning clouds on Sunday will give way to some sun by afternoon and warming temperatures into the mid 70s. This warm flow of air should remain in place through Monday and readings will warm well into the 70s to perhaps the lower 80s.

Warm and dry weather is on tap for Monday, but another cold front will approach Tuesday and move off the coast by Wednesday. We'll see some showers, especially Wednesday, and then much cooler weather by the middle of next week.

Have a great evening,
Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
More Weather
Top Stories
1 injured after 'small device detonated' on UNC's campus
Carrboro Police evacuate area after report of suspicious package
Fayetteville PD captain charged with failure to report sex offender noncompliance
FBI accuses Fayetteville man of lying about support for ISIS
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Show More
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
More News
Top Video
1 injured after 'small device detonated' on UNC's campus
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
Dad dresses as beast, shares dances with autistic daughter
Wake officials explain plan to tackle enormous growth
More Video