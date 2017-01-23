The storm system which brought us some showers over the weekend and even today will move off to the northeast tonight, and skies will clear, with lows in the 40s.The warmer than average weather we've had the last couple of weeks will continue for the next few days. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be beautiful with lots of sun and highs in the 60s, well above the average of 51.A fast moving cold front will swing through on Thursday with just a few showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Behind the front, much cooler air will spread into the region-finally-for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for highs with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Dry weather should last into the weekend.Have a great evening,Chris