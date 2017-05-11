We have to be on the lookout for severe weather this evening. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to form in Virginia and head south and east through parts of the area this evening. This line of thunderstorms will feed on a significant temperature gradient. Rain has cooled the air significantly across parts of Virginia, like Richmond. Meanwhile, temperatures in Central NC have turned quite high this afternoon. Thunderstorms feed on this change in temperature. As long as there is an upper-level disturbance to fire the storms up, they will follow this line between the warm and cool air.The line of storms will be through the area by midnight. Then much cooler air will filter in, and tomorrow will be a much different day!Clouds will stay locked in all day. It is not out of the question that parts of the area do not get out of the 50s.A new storm system will approach from the west, bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder tomorrow and tomorrow night into Saturday morning. This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter. But, it will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. We will have improvement Saturday afternoon with much higher temperatures likely Sunday.Midsummer heat is expected to develop next week as high temperatures approach and perhaps exceed 90 degrees mid to late week. Plus, there will be higher humidity as well!Have a great Friday!Chris