High pressure will temporarily build into the region today helping to promote sunshine. A southwesterly flow, in combination with the sunshine, will lead to a very warm day. Temperatures are expected to rise around 70 later today, which is about 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average.
A cold front is expected to pass through early tomorrow morning and will help spark a few showers and bring clouds.
Once the front clears the area, sunshine returns for the afternoon, but a stiff north-westerly breeze will help bring in cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.
Temperatures will return back to normal in the wake of the front for a few days and may even fall lower earlier next week.
A trough will build into the East through next week and will bring a cooler pattern to the region. Most days will be dry, however.
Have a great hump day and enjoy the warmth!
