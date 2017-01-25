WEATHER

Spring Like Weather Continues

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure will temporarily build into the region today helping to promote sunshine. A southwesterly flow, in combination with the sunshine, will lead to a very warm day. Temperatures are expected to rise around 70 later today, which is about 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

A cold front is expected to pass through early tomorrow morning and will help spark a few showers and bring clouds.

Once the front clears the area, sunshine returns for the afternoon, but a stiff north-westerly breeze will help bring in cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.

Temperatures will return back to normal in the wake of the front for a few days and may even fall lower earlier next week.

A trough will build into the East through next week and will bring a cooler pattern to the region. Most days will be dry, however.

Have a great hump day and enjoy the warmth!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through flooded streets
NC has Monday deadline for FEMA hurricane help
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
More Weather
Top Stories
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Protesters' chase of McCrory blurs lines of free speech
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
Durham man wanted in multiple robberies arrested
Chapel Hill strikes down porn-blocker for public library
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout
Show More
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
While NC GOP toasts, Dems burn, protest fundraiser
Durham school bus involved in crash
$20M in cash found hidden in bed box spring
More News
Top Video
Protesters' chase of McCrory blurs lines of free speech
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Durham sisters engage in epic spelling bee showdown
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
More Video