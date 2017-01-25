High pressure will temporarily build into the region today helping to promote sunshine. A southwesterly flow, in combination with the sunshine, will lead to a very warm day. Temperatures are expected to rise around 70 later today, which is about 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average.A cold front is expected to pass through early tomorrow morning and will help spark a few showers and bring clouds.Once the front clears the area, sunshine returns for the afternoon, but a stiff north-westerly breeze will help bring in cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.Temperatures will return back to normal in the wake of the front for a few days and may even fall lower earlier next week.A trough will build into the East through next week and will bring a cooler pattern to the region. Most days will be dry, however.Have a great hump day and enjoy the warmth!Bigweather