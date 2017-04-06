Windy weather will continue tonight as a storm centered over upstate New York drives chilly air south into the Triangle. Tonight, the winds won't be as strong as this afternoon but can still gust to 30 mph.Skies will remain mainly clear and you will want a coat if you will be out later on as temperatures dip toward 40 F overnight.Meanwhile, the colder air intersecting with the mountains is leading to an upsloping flow that is generating some snow in those areas.There can be a coating to an inch in places like Boone and Asheville and some of the mountain tops will see a few inches. This combined with high winds gusting past 60 mph will lead to dangerous travel conditions, so if you are heading west into or through the mountains this afternoon and tonight, be prepared for a very difficult trip.Another windy day is on tap for tomorrow but the winds won't be as strong as we are seeing today. We also will stay cool as temperatures struggle to get above 60 -- more typical for early March than early April and a big chance from the 70s and 80s of recent days. At least there will be bright sunshine.Winds diminish tomorrow night as high pressure settles in. It will get quite chilly with lows in the 30s; even near freezing in the coldest spots the the north and west of the Triangle.The good news is that this intrusion of chilly air into the South will put a stop to the severe thunderstorms for a while. A quiet weekend is coming up as high pressure slowly drifts through the Carolinas. We will remain sunny but cool for Saturday, but the afternoon will be pleasant as temperatures start to moderate. Sunday will be very nice with sunshine and temperatures rising back into the 70s.Tranquil weather and the warming trend will continue through the first part of next week. Monday and Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs back in the 80s. So, before you know it, we'll be back to May-like weather again. Our next opportunity for rain won't come until the middle of next week, when a cold front will move in.Have a great evening!Chris