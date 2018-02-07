This second batch of rain will help improve the drought and rainfall deficit across the state. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half an inch. Some isolated spots could pick up closer to an inch once all is said and done. The heaviest rain will fall west of us in the Triad.
High pressure dries things out by the end of the work week, but wet weather returns this weekend. Another storm system will track towards the East Coast ushering in an active pattern. Scattered rain will start to fall Saturday with heavier showers on Sunday. At least an additional inch of rain could fall over the weekend.
This weather pattern will be slow to move out. Rain will stick around through the start of next week.