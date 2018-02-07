WEATHER

Much needed rain falling across North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Much needed rain is coming to the Triangle.

By
Much needed rain is once again falling across central North Carolina. A cold front will move through the state this afternoon pushing in showers and possibly a few storms. Severe weather shouldn't be an issue due to a lack of instability in the atmosphere. However, rain will be an issue during the evening rush hour. Rain will finally start to clear out as we get closer to midnight.

This second batch of rain will help improve the drought and rainfall deficit across the state. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half an inch. Some isolated spots could pick up closer to an inch once all is said and done. The heaviest rain will fall west of us in the Triad.



High pressure dries things out by the end of the work week, but wet weather returns this weekend. Another storm system will track towards the East Coast ushering in an active pattern. Scattered rain will start to fall Saturday with heavier showers on Sunday. At least an additional inch of rain could fall over the weekend.



This weather pattern will be slow to move out. Rain will stick around through the start of next week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrainweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
More Rain This Weekend
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
6 more weeks of winter: Groundhog sees shadow for 104th time
More Weather
Top Stories
Holly Springs HS teacher facing child pornography charges
How to get your personal info out of online searches
Government budget deal reached
Man charged for posing as Army officer, landing helicopter at SAS
2 correctional officers assaulted at women's prison in Raleigh
Video: Deputy pepper-sprays Seventy-First high school student
Man leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham
NC officer comforts baby after mother shot while breastfeeding
Show More
14-year-old shot in Harnett County
Riverside HS student arrested after bringing pistol, marijuana to school
Off-duty Durham County deputy arrested for DWI
Mom: NC teacher bit her 4-year-old's finger, causing infection
More Rain This Weekend
More News
Top Video
Holly Springs HS teacher facing child pornography charges
Video: Deputy pepper-sprays Seventy-First high school student
Man leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham
Family demands answers after man's death in Raleigh PD custody
More Video