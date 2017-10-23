Much of central NC under tornado watch until 2 a.m.

We see elevated risk for an elevated #tornado & damaging wind late this evening. Can't rule out some hail too. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/k7Pi4dtS9E — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 23, 2017

The @NWSSPC has entire area under slight risk today. Biggest threats=damaging winds, isolated tornado. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/8KU7nqo5Xp — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 23, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the entire ABC11 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather Monday. The biggest threats with the storms are damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.A tornado watch has been issued for much of the ABC11 viewing area, including Durham and Wake counties on Monday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 2 a.m.Areas Affected: Alamance; Chatham; Cumberland; Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Sampson; Scotland; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson counties.The biggest threat looks to be from 8 p.m. to midnight, moving in from the west, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Monday afternoon. Damaging winds are possible and isolated tornado threats. There may be brief heavy rain but the flood threat looks minimal.Before storms move across our area, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the late-season warm spell will continue today. But it will be cloudier than recent days as the fairly strong cold front approaches us from the west.A noticeable southerly breeze will kick up and temperatures will again climb high into the 70s."The front will move through this evening with showers, and potentially a strong and drenching thunderstorm," Schwenneker said. "There could be some locally damaging winds and a pocket or two of hail. We may even see an isolated tornado. The SPC has put the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather."Tomorrow, he says the cold front will push gradually eastward to the coast.The area will dry out from the Triangle on westward. The temperature will again reach the 70s in most places tomorrow.A noticeably cooler autumnal air mass will move in tomorrow night and be with us on Wednesday and Thursday.Despite plenty of sunshine both days, daytime highs will hold in the 60s. Nighttime readings will fall to near 40 both nights.Warmer air will return here again Friday and Saturday, boosted by continued sunshine for all of Friday and most of Saturday. Then, our next chance of rain will come by Saturday night into Sunday.While severe weather sweeps through the western part of that state, more than 11,000 people are without power, The Associated Press reports.