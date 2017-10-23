WEATHER

Much of central NC under tornado watch until 2 a.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

We could see some damaging winds and isolated tornado threats.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the entire ABC11 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather Monday. The biggest threats with the storms are damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

A tornado watch has been issued for much of the ABC11 viewing area, including Durham and Wake counties on Monday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 2 a.m.

Areas Affected: Alamance; Chatham; Cumberland; Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Sampson; Scotland; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson counties.



The biggest threat looks to be from 8 p.m. to midnight, moving in from the west, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Monday afternoon. Damaging winds are possible and isolated tornado threats. There may be brief heavy rain but the flood threat looks minimal.

Before storms move across our area, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the late-season warm spell will continue today. But it will be cloudier than recent days as the fairly strong cold front approaches us from the west.

A noticeable southerly breeze will kick up and temperatures will again climb high into the 70s.

"The front will move through this evening with showers, and potentially a strong and drenching thunderstorm," Schwenneker said. "There could be some locally damaging winds and a pocket or two of hail. We may even see an isolated tornado. The SPC has put the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather."



Tomorrow, he says the cold front will push gradually eastward to the coast.

The area will dry out from the Triangle on westward. The temperature will again reach the 70s in most places tomorrow.

A noticeably cooler autumnal air mass will move in tomorrow night and be with us on Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite plenty of sunshine both days, daytime highs will hold in the 60s. Nighttime readings will fall to near 40 both nights.

Warmer air will return here again Friday and Saturday, boosted by continued sunshine for all of Friday and most of Saturday. Then, our next chance of rain will come by Saturday night into Sunday.



While severe weather sweeps through the western part of that state, more than 11,000 people are without power, The Associated Press reports.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cooler Mid-Week
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
North Carolina sends more help to Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh Mall shooter in custody; no injuries reported
No charges for woman who shot Knightdale shoplifting suspect
Police: Fayetteville woman raped; suspects at large
2 charged in scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam
Previously conjoined NC twins to return home
Man jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after crash
ABC11 chosen as broadcast partner for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Show More
Puppy gets 48 staples after dog fight; NC man arrested
Police on theater shooting: 'We believe victim targeted'
Harnett County woman wins 'Extreme' $1M lottery prize
UNC guard Joel Berry out 4 weeks with broken hand
Target to offer free shipping for holidays
More News
Top Video
Viral: CA football team makes patriotic entrance at game
Dump truck overturns in I-40 construction zone
Double Dutch Aerobics stops in Durham
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Video