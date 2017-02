NASA images show Saturn rings up close

NASA released new images of Saturn's rings showing "unprecedented detail."The images were captured by the Cassini spacecraft while it made ring-grazing orbits around the planet. The orbits began on Nov. 30, 2016, and will finish in April. NASA plans on making 20 ring-grazing orbits during the Cassini's mission.NASA said in a press release , "The views are some of the closest-ever images of the outer parts of the main rings, giving scientists an eagerly awaited opportunity to observe features with names like 'straw' and 'propellers.'"