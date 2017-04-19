WEATHER

National Geographic shares stunning images of national parks from outer space

EMBED </>More News Videos

The images give a stunning and unique glimpse at the national parks. (PHOTOGRAPH BY DIGITALGLOBE/GETTY IMAGES)

You've never seen the national parks quite like this.

National Geographic has collected images from NASA and other sources of awe-inspiring photos of the national parks from space. The beauty of Yellowstone National Park shines brilliantly from above, and Gran Canyon National Park looks mighty small but equally serene.

"In 2016 the National Park Service saw over 330 million visitors across its 84 million acres," National Geographic said. On the ground level, those numbers are huge. From space, the numbers seem a bit more manageable."
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
WEATHER
Scattered Rain Friday
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Oak Island pier operator sues town following closure
More Weather
Top Stories
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
Man shot in back on Wabash Street in Durham
Show More
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
More News
Top Video
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
New Cary fountain to fund recreation scholarships
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
Kayakers rescued by fishing boat miles off coast
More Video