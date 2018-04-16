National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds

I’ve covered several deadly tornados, including Joplin, MO in 2011 that killed 158. It’s the people like longtime @greensborocity resident Cedric Robinson who keep hope alive even as his home is destroyed. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/2RfeZvqbXX — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 16, 2018

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Greensboro on Sunday with winds reaching 135mph and a path width of at least 300 yards.Chopper 11 was over Greensboro Monday morning.Neighborhoods near Hampton Elementary School on the east side of Greensboro appear to have been hit the hardest.A view from the sky shows downed trees and structures that were completely destroyed.Officials said about 21,000 people are still without power in the city.One person diedABC11's Jonah Kaplan is on the ground in Greensboro, talking to residents. Many are just thankful they are OK.