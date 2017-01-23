HURRICANE MATTHEW

North Carolina has Monday deadline for FEMA hurricane help
Dozens of homes were flooded by the Hurricane.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Monday is the deadline for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to register for federal assistance.

Several-dozen North Carolina counties affected by the storm are in an area that has been declared for individual assistance. Registering with FEMA is the first step toward determining eligibility.

"It's tough to get documentation together, particularly after your home has been flooded," said FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey.

Registering with FEMA is the first step toward determining eligibility. People have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

"Get out, register, today is the last day. We keep extending it and extending it. There are no extensions left. This is the time to do it!" said Tracey.

The federal agency said Sunday it has approved $90 million in assistance so far through its individuals and households program.

Tracey offered some advice to anyone who's frustrated because they've been turned down.

"Call FEMA and discuss it with them, and find out why it was turned down. Sometimes it's something very simple, like they didn't fill in the proper date," said Tracey.

The government offers the site www.disasterassistance.gov for applications as well as phone numbers including (800) 621-3362. There are also places people can apply in person, or they can download a FEMA phone app off the website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
