WEATHER

North Carolina watching for strong thunderstorms Sunday

Severe storm risk for Sunday

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are at risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday.

Periods of rain will move into the Triangle this afternoon into the first half of the night, and we cannot rule out a rumble of thunder, especially early.

Stay on top of the storm with the ABC11 News App

Tomorrow, rain and thunderstorms, with some thunderstorms becoming severe late afternoon into the early evening. Watching on radar this afternoon, there's an area of rain that is off to our south and west. Periods of rain and possibly a rumble of thunder will likely arrive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The best chance for thunder will be across the southern half of the viewing area. Rain should taper to a few showers for the second half of the night.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

Tomorrow we will watch as a storm system tracks from the west to the east into the lower Tennessee Valley. This storm system will strengthen as it moves into the Appalachians. Tomorrow, the concern is for a stronger to some severe thunderstorms to develop in the late afternoon.

The thinking as of now is the best chance for severe weather will be from the Triangle to the east and south. The atmosphere will become unstable as we break into the warm sector, allowing for downpours and strong gusty, damaging winds. With some directional shear showing up in the models, we can not rule out an isolated tornado.



There will be some rain and showers around anytime tomorrow but the widespread and heavier rain will come later in the afternoon into the evening.

Later tomorrow night as the low moves towards the mid-Atlantic, rain will taper to a few showers.

Monday a few showers will linger across the viewing area. Even though we will be on the backside of the low, temperatures will remain mild for this time of the year. We will see high pressure for Tuesday and Wednesday that will allow for more sunshine and mild temperatures. A cold front is forecasted to move through the region later in the week bringing cooler temps.

Related Topics:
weatherstormRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Staying Warm
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
More Weather
Top Stories
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
WATCH LIVE: Saturday's marches and Trump's events
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Police: NC woman shoots intruder with knife in home
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
Show More
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Triangle women will march in DC to send Trump message
Man in car shot multiple times at Durham intersection
Worn road striping, cones cause hazard at Raleigh split
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos