Rain is moving into the area now and more is expected tonight, tomorrow and Monday. pic.twitter.com/TSZEufDyDD — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 21, 2017

ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we are at risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday.Periods of rain will move into the Triangle this afternoon into the first half of the night, and we cannot rule out a rumble of thunder, especially early.Tomorrow, rain and thunderstorms, with some thunderstorms becoming severe late afternoon into the early evening. Watching on radar this afternoon, there's an area of rain that is off to our south and west. Periods of rain and possibly a rumble of thunder will likely arrive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.The best chance for thunder will be across the southern half of the viewing area. Rain should taper to a few showers for the second half of the night.Tomorrow we will watch as a storm system tracks from the west to the east into the lower Tennessee Valley. This storm system will strengthen as it moves into the Appalachians. Tomorrow, the concern is for a stronger to some severe thunderstorms to develop in the late afternoon.The thinking as of now is the best chance for severe weather will be from the Triangle to the east and south. The atmosphere will become unstable as we break into the warm sector, allowing for downpours and strong gusty, damaging winds. With some directional shear showing up in the models, we can not rule out an isolated tornado.There will be some rain and showers around anytime tomorrow but the widespread and heavier rain will come later in the afternoon into the evening.Later tomorrow night as the low moves towards the mid-Atlantic, rain will taper to a few showers.Monday a few showers will linger across the viewing area. Even though we will be on the backside of the low, temperatures will remain mild for this time of the year. We will see high pressure for Tuesday and Wednesday that will allow for more sunshine and mild temperatures. A cold front is forecasted to move through the region later in the week bringing cooler temps.